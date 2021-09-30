A lot of people are attributing this hot take to Jesuit priest Thomas Reese, but he’s actually a senior analyst for Religious News Service and is just passing along a piece published there. This is actually the opinion of Mark Silk, a professor at Trinity College who writes on “spiritual politics.”
Why our preferred pronoun for God should be 'they' https://t.co/neL2e6lOyB via @RNS @directorsilk
— Thomas Reese, S.J. (@ThomasReeseSJ) September 29, 2021
Silk writes:
In contrast to human beings, it has long been accepted that God is not gendered, at least within the main Abrahamic theological tradition. A phrase such as “God the Father” should be treated as a metaphor — and for those concerned about the embedded misogyny of the tradition, to say nothing of post-binary folks — a deeply problematic one.
“It has long been accepted.”
Interesting, because God's "preferred pronouns" are He/His but we should definitely ignore that go by our own preferences.
Also, this is a ridiculous conversation
— Maddy Strong (@MaddyStrong3) September 29, 2021
Why?
God has been pretty straightforward regarding his masculine pronouns.
— Kristi B. (@KBNeedsNap) September 29, 2021
His Son uses “He”, so I’ll go with Jesus.
— Elias Duran ❤️🔥 (@MysticiCorporis) September 29, 2021
When the Son of Man tells us to refer to God as "Father" we don't say "I have a better idea". We accept that in relation to Him we are the receiving-in-a-giving-way party.
— Sean Vieira ن (@vieiras) September 29, 2021
Even Jesus can't forgive your bullshit
— Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) September 29, 2021
Why? Why do you do this?
— #PrayTheRosary (@auxiliumsolider) September 29, 2021
Our Father.
There. Fixed it.
— A Nice Cup of Tea 🏴 (@NiceCupTea) September 29, 2021
Father, Son, and Holy Spirit
— Fr. Miller (@FrMiller) September 29, 2021
God has already told us his preferred pronouns. This is about as straightforward as possible.
— Catholic Answers (@catholiccom) September 29, 2021
But it's still Lord, right?
— Rhubba (@RhubbaComedy) September 29, 2021
Our non-binary parent who art in heaven, hallowed be xer name,,, 🤣 🤡
— AJ (@iamnotshouting) September 29, 2021
Wow, woke movement is really going for all of civilization isn't it. And if we let it. We deserve it.
— Leto Hodll Atreides ☂️ (@SatoshiMelange) September 29, 2021
Just stop this nonsense.
— Not intending to stay here (@maraconklin) September 29, 2021
I will stick to what has been revealed.
— William Hemsworth (@w_hemsworth) September 29, 2021
I've never been a supporter of cancel culture. But tweets like this are starting to change my mind.
— Matty abz (@AbzMatty) September 29, 2021
How about no?
— D'un tweet l'autre (@lecelinien) September 29, 2021
Give it a rest, man.
— Mike Lisk (@APMike) September 29, 2021
The next pope. ☝
— B0}~ (@BobMutuc) September 29, 2021
This all just a parody now.
— TheLastGentleman (@AppreciatesNick) September 29, 2021
Just stop.
— Ꮙ (@MissvalCa) September 29, 2021
— El Chacal (@RawLvl3) September 29, 2021
Be gone, Satan.
— Chris Adams (@ChrisinNac) September 29, 2021
— Scott Slaby (@scotts5253) September 29, 2021
— Katie Scarlet (@Katiescarlet2) September 29, 2021
I’ll pray for you. This is awful.
— T.A.R.S. 🕙 (@TarsLives) September 30, 2021
I’m not even religious and I think this sounds incredibly stupid.
— Steven Kammerer (@StevenKammerer2) September 29, 2021
We are really having this conversation? pic.twitter.com/N3Xou5VQAQ
— Levi Bakerink (@levibakerink) September 29, 2021
Cringe
— Based or Cringe (@Based_0r_Cringe) September 30, 2021
How are we supposed to choose God’s “preferred pronouns”?
