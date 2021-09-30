A lot of people are attributing this hot take to Jesuit priest Thomas Reese, but he’s actually a senior analyst for Religious News Service and is just passing along a piece published there. This is actually the opinion of Mark Silk, a professor at Trinity College who writes on “spiritual politics.”

Silk writes:

In contrast to human beings, it has long been accepted that God is not gendered, at least within the main Abrahamic theological tradition. A phrase such as “God the Father” should be treated as a metaphor — and for those concerned about the embedded misogyny of the tradition, to say nothing of post-binary folks — a deeply problematic one.

“It has long been accepted.”

Interesting, because God's "preferred pronouns" are He/His but we should definitely ignore that go by our own preferences. Also, this is a ridiculous conversation — Maddy Strong (@MaddyStrong3) September 29, 2021

Why?

God has been pretty straightforward regarding his masculine pronouns. — Kristi B. (@KBNeedsNap) September 29, 2021

His Son uses “He”, so I’ll go with Jesus. — Elias Duran ❤️‍🔥 (@MysticiCorporis) September 29, 2021

When the Son of Man tells us to refer to God as "Father" we don't say "I have a better idea". We accept that in relation to Him we are the receiving-in-a-giving-way party. — Sean Vieira ن (@vieiras) September 29, 2021

Even Jesus can't forgive your bullshit — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) September 29, 2021

Why? Why do you do this? — #PrayTheRosary (@auxiliumsolider) September 29, 2021

Our Father. There. Fixed it. — A Nice Cup of Tea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@NiceCupTea) September 29, 2021

Father, Son, and Holy Spirit — Fr. Miller (@FrMiller) September 29, 2021

God has already told us his preferred pronouns. This is about as straightforward as possible. — Catholic Answers (@catholiccom) September 29, 2021

But it's still Lord, right? — Rhubba (@RhubbaComedy) September 29, 2021

Our non-binary parent who art in heaven, hallowed be xer name,,, 🤣 🤡 — AJ (@iamnotshouting) September 29, 2021

Wow, woke movement is really going for all of civilization isn't it. And if we let it. We deserve it. — Leto Hodll Atreides ☂️ (@SatoshiMelange) September 29, 2021

Just stop this nonsense. — Not intending to stay here (@maraconklin) September 29, 2021

I will stick to what has been revealed. — William Hemsworth (@w_hemsworth) September 29, 2021

I've never been a supporter of cancel culture. But tweets like this are starting to change my mind. — Matty abz (@AbzMatty) September 29, 2021

How about no? — D'un tweet l'autre (@lecelinien) September 29, 2021

Give it a rest, man. — Mike Lisk (@APMike) September 29, 2021

The next pope. ☝ — B0}~ (@BobMutuc) September 29, 2021

This all just a parody now. — TheLastGentleman (@AppreciatesNick) September 29, 2021

Just stop. — Ꮙ (@MissvalCa) September 29, 2021

Be gone, Satan. — Chris Adams (@ChrisinNac) September 29, 2021

I’ll pray for you. This is awful. — T.A.R.S. 🕙 (@TarsLives) September 30, 2021

I’m not even religious and I think this sounds incredibly stupid. — Steven Kammerer (@StevenKammerer2) September 29, 2021

We are really having this conversation? pic.twitter.com/N3Xou5VQAQ — Levi Bakerink (@levibakerink) September 29, 2021

Cringe — Based or Cringe (@Based_0r_Cringe) September 30, 2021

How are we supposed to choose God’s “preferred pronouns”?

