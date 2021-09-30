A lot of people are attributing this hot take to Jesuit priest Thomas Reese, but he’s actually a senior analyst for Religious News Service and is just passing along a piece published there. This is actually the opinion of Mark Silk, a professor at Trinity College who writes on “spiritual politics.”

Silk writes:

In contrast to human beings, it has long been accepted that God is not gendered, at least within the main Abrahamic theological tradition. A phrase such as “God the Father” should be treated as a metaphor — and for those concerned about the embedded misogyny of the tradition, to say nothing of post-binary folks — a deeply problematic one.

“It has long been accepted.”

How are we supposed to choose God’s “preferred pronouns”?

