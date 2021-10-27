Does the United Nations appear to be getting increasingly desperate to convince more people to get aboard their giant wealth transfer effort? We’ll call this latest attempt to scare up more support for their money grab “Jurassic Pork”:

They’re really reaching now.

Apparently. And the U.N. would also like everybody to think that the dinosaurs went extinct because of climate change, or something.

The United Nations is indistinguishable from Extinction Rebellion. Heck, maybe they’re one and the same.

