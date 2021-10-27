Does the United Nations appear to be getting increasingly desperate to convince more people to get aboard their giant wealth transfer effort? We’ll call this latest attempt to scare up more support for their money grab “Jurassic Pork”:

We can no longer ignore the climate crisis. It's time to stop making excuses and start making changes! Let's take #ClimateAction before it’s too late: https://t.co/UaBpA8VLbn

via @UNDP #DontChooseExtinction pic.twitter.com/y2zZsSc0lB — United Nations (@UN) October 27, 2021

They’re really reaching now.

how much money was spent on this — spooky art friend (@edgecone) October 27, 2021

We are supposed to take you seriously? — SM (@Scottymcmahon22) October 27, 2021

Giant rocks crashing into Earth count as a "climate crisis" now? https://t.co/xgciA965vS — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) October 27, 2021

Apparently. And the U.N. would also like everybody to think that the dinosaurs went extinct because of climate change, or something.

All this time I thought it was a conspiracy theory that we were ruled any humanoid lizards. https://t.co/cYS0C6CwNc — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) October 27, 2021

Wow that's some nice propaganda you got there, be a shame if someone actually believed it. https://t.co/xGN7J4Bwbg — Howard Frank (@HowFrank2021) October 27, 2021

The United Nations is indistinguishable from Extinction Rebellion. Heck, maybe they’re one and the same.