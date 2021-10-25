You know, maybe the Democrats should check out the data about states people are leaving vs. the ones they’re heading to before trying to win elections with warnings like this:
Terry McAuliffe, Stacey Abrams warn Virginians that the commonwealth could look like Texas, Georgia if Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin wins https://t.co/oKquKBMwLB
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 25, 2021
LOL! Really?
I suspect most will think that’s a good thing
— Libertarian Greg (@Navysports123) October 26, 2021
So they want Youngkin to win.
— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) October 25, 2021
They must. Maybe they should also insult parents some more while they’re at it.
Stop threatening me with a good time!
— Megan Bush (@MeganLBush) October 25, 2021
Everything is bigger and better in Texas! #GodBlessTexas #AimHigh pic.twitter.com/3wvrSJZ8EZ
— Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) October 25, 2021
Stop teasing me.
— ClassicalLibMOT (@CygnusA81) October 25, 2021
Texas is doing great.
Kids in school.
Parents choosing whether their kids’ faces are covered.
Small businesses thriving.
Population boom.
Safe communities.
Dropping COVID cases.
Free people.
We’ll take it. 🙂 #VAgov https://t.co/QnWwn1OnmP
— 🎃The🐰BOO👻 (@PolitiBunny) October 26, 2021
If the Democrats lose in Virginia in a week, their inability to read the room will be at the top of the list of what they did wrong.
I’m not seeing the downside here…
— Gary R. (@Stp2100) October 25, 2021
Wait, I can live like we’re in Texas without moving there?!? Sign me up!
— Robert (@Lmsbruins) October 25, 2021
People flocking to move there, very prosperous, ultra popular? Yeah, sounds, awful….. https://t.co/fEVFP1FiJu
— E (@Ericb1980) October 25, 2021
Virginia should be striving to be like Texas and Georgia
— Jim Hopson (@Hoppyson) October 25, 2021
Whoah – that is quite the endorsement of @GlennYoungkin! https://t.co/R82S13AFih
— Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) October 25, 2021
Wow sounds amazing! https://t.co/9dVFQj47qf
— nikki 🇺🇲, sport enjoyer, queen of 🤡🌏™️ (@CLOWNWORLDQUEEN) October 26, 2021
so… freaking awesome? endorsed.
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) October 25, 2021
This is going to be read by a lot of voters as threatening them with a good time. https://t.co/ls5mS5blQ1
— Corie Whalen (@CorieWhalen) October 25, 2021
Is becoming more like Texas and Georgia a bad thing? https://t.co/QtfyVbxked
— Rachael (@Rachael_wv) October 26, 2021
Is she campaigning for Youngkin? That's a winning message!
— Kevin 🍀 (@kevinf456) October 25, 2021
"I'm Glenn Youngkin, and I approved this ad." https://t.co/0cVVeoazlH
— JeffHanson (@IronLeagueThug) October 25, 2021
Um. Prosperous? Free? Less expensive?
This was a dog-whistle to the Acela elitists that reads very differently if you're a regular person. https://t.co/ieeeP8dbu8
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 25, 2021
Eventually the Democrats’ bubble-living is going to backfire.
