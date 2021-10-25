You know, maybe the Democrats should check out the data about states people are leaving vs. the ones they’re heading to before trying to win elections with warnings like this:

LOL! Really?

They must. Maybe they should also insult parents some more while they’re at it.

If the Democrats lose in Virginia in a week, their inability to read the room will be at the top of the list of what they did wrong.

Eventually the Democrats’ bubble-living is going to backfire.

