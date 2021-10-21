Earlier today at a House Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General Merrick Garland, Rep. Jim Jordon tried to show a video featuring concerned parents at school board meetings and the Democrats, led by committee chair Jerrold Nadler, shut it down. The video was never shown at the hearing.

The Democrats didn’t want to see the parents in that video, and the Connecticut Senate Dems have shared a cartoon that symbolizes how the Dems really feel:

Yep, these people have nothing but the utmost respect for the opinions of parents who don’t support their leftist views:

Can somebody in the White House press corps ask Jen Psaki if the Biden administration condones that? Looking at you, Peter Doocy!

Trending

The Democrats really know how to win people over, don’t they?

Hopefully.

It’s always so easy to tell when the Dems feel their power is being threatened.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ConnecticutDoJFBIJustice DepartmentMerrick Garlandschool board meetingsteachers unions