Earlier today at a House Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General Merrick Garland, Rep. Jim Jordon tried to show a video featuring concerned parents at school board meetings and the Democrats, led by committee chair Jerrold Nadler, shut it down. The video was never shown at the hearing.

The Democrats didn’t want to see the parents in that video, and the Connecticut Senate Dems have shared a cartoon that symbolizes how the Dems really feel:

How the Democrat Party views parents –> https://t.co/gjMCMwrFXu — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) October 21, 2021

Hi concerned parents… This is what Democrats think of you. https://t.co/rHfgtKPReg — Mav (@TheMaverick21) October 21, 2021

Screengrabbed in case they delete it. pic.twitter.com/Fzpn8WiGea — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) October 21, 2021

Yep, these people have nothing but the utmost respect for the opinions of parents who don’t support their leftist views:

Can somebody in the White House press corps ask Jen Psaki if the Biden administration condones that? Looking at you, Peter Doocy!

In case you missed @CTDems calling concerned parents monsters… https://t.co/IfQnxD1H0R — CT GOP (@CTGOP) October 21, 2021

Referring to concerned parents of their children as violent murderers WCGW? — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) October 21, 2021

Democrats otherizing and dehumanizing their opponents; typical. — King Explosion Murder (@GenghisKhet) October 21, 2021

So Democrats are really going to run on parents are bad for wanting to be involved in their children’s education after the last year and a half of locking children out of classrooms? cool cool https://t.co/H1LXr0UoXq — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 21, 2021

Great work. I’m sure this will win over voters. — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) October 21, 2021

The Democrats really know how to win people over, don’t they?

Know plenty of parents in Connecticut who simply want input on what their children are taught. For state Democrats to make parents the enemy is political suicide. https://t.co/Tr8TMT2st4 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 21, 2021

Hopefully.

If you could get Terry McAuliffe to use this in his campaign that would be great. It would seal the deal for Glenn Youngkin — Big Ed Florida Man (@Falconeddie1) October 21, 2021

Who thought that publishing this was a good idea? Learn to read the room, for crying out loud. — David Proctor (@freedomtrombone) October 21, 2021

Republicans can’t possibly be so lucky as to have Democrats run on the platform of “Parents shouldn’t have a say in school curriculum” https://t.co/X3iVDEFYI6 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) October 21, 2021

They deserve to have their funds removed, power stripped and reduced to howling at the moon. https://t.co/qfVB2L7paO — Kiran Aaditya I am science (@KiranAaditya6) October 21, 2021

Are you a parent concerned about what your child is being taught in school? Elected Democrats think you’re no different than Freddie Krueger https://t.co/nTRRWQr9U5 — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) October 21, 2021

Parents speaking up for their kids at school board meetings is worse than being a mass murdering serial killer apparently. https://t.co/k3595GuQKX — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) October 21, 2021

It’s always so easy to tell when the Dems feel their power is being threatened.