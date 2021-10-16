During yesterday’s White House briefing, Jen Psaki explained with a straight face that things are going the way they are because “we’ve made progress in the economy.” Then Psaki took that to the next level on CNN:
Jen Psaki says rising prices for the basic things you need to live are a "good thing."
Seriously.
These people hate you.
— thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) October 16, 2021
Yep, that’s what Psaki told Jake Tapper:
Jen Psaki Defends Rising Prices: 'Good Thing' Because it Means 'More People are Buying Goods' pic.twitter.com/IaKVYVSCbR
— Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 15, 2021
Psaki also has a bridge in Brooklyn she’d like to sell you.
And Tapper says nothing in response. He fails to mention Americans are paying a higher price for goods. They aren't buying more goods. If you wanna get away with a lie, go to @CNN
— IrishTea1 (@IrishTea1) October 16, 2021
Notice the difference. Jake pushes back yes but if this were a Trump spokesperson, he'd have interrupted 12 times, not let her answer….. https://t.co/1aohLEEdK3
— meangeneone (@meangeneone1) October 16, 2021
It must hurt to be this obtuse and do it with a straight face. https://t.co/5xlzThEjVa
— Tommy ☘️ Go Irish ☘️ (@TommygoIrish) October 16, 2021
Great messaging from the White House though!
Run with that one. https://t.co/0bXKaVJ2N7
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2021
Hopefully the Democrats keep explaining why Americans paying more for gas, food and everything else is a “good thing” right up to next year’s midterm elections.
