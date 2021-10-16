During yesterday’s White House briefing, Jen Psaki explained with a straight face that things are going the way they are because “we’ve made progress in the economy.” Then Psaki took that to the next level on CNN:

Psaki also has a bridge in Brooklyn she’d like to sell you.

Great messaging from the White House though!

Hopefully the Democrats keep explaining why Americans paying more for gas, food and everything else is a “good thing” right up to next year’s midterm elections.

