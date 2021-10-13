During today’s White House briefing, Biden press secretary Jen Psaki did her best to spin the multiple crises this administration, primarily by hoping that you believe her over your lying eyes.

Also this afternoon President Biden delivered remarks about how this administration is going to speed up the supply chain. Appropriately enough, Biden was late to his address about speeding things up:

39 minutes — speech on supply chain disruptions #HowLateIsJoeBiden — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 13, 2021

Biden eventually got started, and kicked things off by botching names:

Biden off to an inspiring start pic.twitter.com/p4vztRe0p7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 13, 2021

The same people who caused the problems are going to fix them. What could possibly go wrong?

tldw — Almost all of the measures industry has begged Washington to enact to address bottlenecking — repealing restrictions on long-distance trucking, the Jones Act, unemployment benefits that have led to trucker shortages — Biden totally ignored. https://t.co/iryodZLa4l — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 13, 2021

And of course when it was all finished, Biden didn’t take questions:

Joe Biden walks away as reporters ask about Christmas packages showing up on time this year pic.twitter.com/jakzTyt4b3 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 13, 2021

But at least Biden’s address was well received… by one person:

One guy claps for Biden pic.twitter.com/Bg8NJbAERf — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 13, 2021

This is fine!

Just making sure I have this right. Joe Biden was over an hour late to his own speech just to speak for ~10 min, say absolutely nothing new, and then refuse to take questions? — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 13, 2021

Bingo.