During today’s White House briefing, Biden press secretary Jen Psaki did her best to spin the multiple crises this administration, primarily by hoping that you believe her over your lying eyes.

Also this afternoon President Biden delivered remarks about how this administration is going to speed up the supply chain. Appropriately enough, Biden was late to his address about speeding things up:

Biden eventually got started, and kicked things off by botching names:

The same people who caused the problems are going to fix them. What could possibly go wrong?

And of course when it was all finished, Biden didn’t take questions:

But at least Biden’s address was well received… by one person:

This is fine!

Bingo.

