President Biden’s address about the supply chain crisis today culminated in realizations such as this:

Here's the video of President Biden explaining why truckers can make more progress by being allowed to drive overnight and off-peak hours of AM and PM rush hours because — wait for it — the roads aren't as crowded. And THAT, ladies and gentlemen, will help fix the supply chain pic.twitter.com/e35xse5AB7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 13, 2021

Captain Obvious was unavailable for comment.

apparently he is unaware that US truckers already drive at night etc — Peter Kurilecz (@RAINbyte) October 13, 2021

Because professional truck drivers were unaware of this. — IndifferentPenguin (@AliLaurelG) October 13, 2021

It was a total mystery until Biden let the world know.

Why has no one ever thought of this before? https://t.co/m5nprH9MoF — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 13, 2021

Democrats are arguing that we must deregulate so industry can operate more efficiently! Trump broke them! — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) October 13, 2021

Not that the Democrats will want anybody to recognize the example that’s accidentally being put on display here.

This is a gift to the longshoreman union, and you can make a bet that the teamsters will benefit somewhere, somehow, before it's over. https://t.co/2l6MsdPglB — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) October 13, 2021

"We CaN aLlOw TrUcKeRs To DrIvE oVeRnIgHt BeCaUsE rOaDs ArEn'T aS cRoWdEd!" — the braintrust that is your government. https://t.co/3IcO3WIlaN — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 13, 2021

And where’s Pete Buttigieg?

You know it’s bad when the White House thought it was better for Biden to speak with Buttigieg nowhere in sight. Though Buttigieg is heading up some serious roundtable discussions.