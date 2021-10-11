The big problems at ports on the west coast, along with major trucking and rail issues are causing ripple effects all across the country:

Ships wait off the California coast, unable to unload their cargo. Truckers are overworked and overwhelmed, often confronting logjams. Rail yards have also been clogged, with trains at one point backed up 25 miles outside a key Chicago facility. https://t.co/9gTuUmZT1g pic.twitter.com/Xit0oPUPFs — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 10, 2021

This should be the top story in American media right now, because its effects will be felt by all Americans. https://t.co/OK5zSajlQ4 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) October 11, 2021

But don’t worry, because Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is on it:

"Obviously it's an incredibly complicated situation,” @SecretaryPete said on Morning Joe on Friday about the ports problems. Noted his department was taking it seriously and “held roundtables bringing together everyone connected with the ports." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 11, 2021

“This calls for immediate discussion!”

"This is too complicated for us to fix," say the people who think the government should be in charge of literally everything https://t.co/LUwAlhLSIz — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 11, 2021

Roundtables? Well I just feel so much better now. https://t.co/gB0OscNRFt — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 11, 2021

And for some reason, we’re wondering if they’ll end up blaming the crisis on systemic racism.

This is what happens when you put a guy in charge of something that he’s got zero business being in charge of — Sid Seth (@Real_SiddP) October 11, 2021

Translation: I have no idea what’s going on but here’s some government jargon. — Kevin Morrison (@KMorrisonATL) October 11, 2021

This dude has absolutely no idea what he’s doing and is way in over his head. https://t.co/NMAla2zEji — MagnoliaPeach 💃🏼 (@magnoliapeach) October 11, 2021

These dolts think the solution to every problem is a commission or round table or working session. Fire every one of them and never let them work in government again! https://t.co/17AQLK42ha — IntelligentDezign (@MiddleAgeCrazy4) October 11, 2021

A few days ago Buttigieg said the “Global Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force” is on it:

The Biden-Harris administration’s Global Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force is working with the private sector to ensure goods make it from our ships to your shelves as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/raIDn7tCdX — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) October 7, 2021

This administration only seems to know how to make problems worse, so confidence is low when it comes to hopes this is handled effectively.

You know who probably isn’t surprised that Secretary Mayor Pete is nowhere to be found on the ports and airline crises? The Biden administration, who made clear during the campaign that they didn’t think much of his leadership.. before they put him in charge of transportation. pic.twitter.com/X9i6NqIYU4 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 11, 2021

The Biden team has tried to wipe this ad from the internet but there are still a few copies out there. It’s the kind of hit that’s really difficult to gloss over when you put a guy in your cabinet. https://t.co/0oiSTlAyeC — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 11, 2021

Everything’s going great!