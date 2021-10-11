Over the weekend, Southwest airlines acknowledged that hundreds of their flights had been canceled. The company at the time blamed weather and ATC issues:

At the same time it was being reported that Southwest’s inability to get all their planes in the air was actually caused by an anti-vaccine mandate “sickout” by employees. On Monday there were more flight cancellations.

Now this photo is making the rounds of a Gadsden flag hanging from the open window of the cockpit of a plane with a color that looks a lot like a Southwest Airlines jet:

Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, delivered reality checks to Dems and the media and then weighed in on the photo:

Trending

Now that’s funny! It also caught the attention of Sen. Ted Cruz:

Just bad weather, or something.

This has escalated quickly.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Gadsden flagSouthwest Airlinesvaccine mandates