Over the weekend, Southwest airlines acknowledged that hundreds of their flights had been canceled. The company at the time blamed weather and ATC issues:

ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/o1scQJ5lLb — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 9, 2021

At the same time it was being reported that Southwest’s inability to get all their planes in the air was actually caused by an anti-vaccine mandate “sickout” by employees. On Monday there were more flight cancellations.

Now this photo is making the rounds of a Gadsden flag hanging from the open window of the cockpit of a plane with a color that looks a lot like a Southwest Airlines jet:

This photo was just sent to me of a grounded Southwest plane flying a Gadsden flag out of the cockpit. The Hero Pilots at Southwest and other Airlines deserve our support. True patriots worthy of the American Freedom Fighter tradition.

Don’t Tread On Me.

God Bless Them 🇺🇸✈️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tAo9pT4Q60 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 11, 2021

Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, delivered reality checks to Dems and the media and then weighed in on the photo:

Is this a new device to measure storm winds amid all these severe weather issues? https://t.co/aCpb34ONff — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 11, 2021

Yes, new device to measure Hurricane Brandon! — EU (@ErickUQ1) October 11, 2021

Now that’s funny! It also caught the attention of Sen. Ted Cruz:

Just bad weather, or something.

Yeah, I didn’t know those windows rolled down either — Excited Electron ⚪️ (@hypnagog66) October 11, 2021

They slide to the rear, just release the latch. You can see it through the next window. pic.twitter.com/K78z2ENQiU — The Snarky 🦍💎 (@LoggedOffFL) October 11, 2021

It slides back — MJM⛳️🇺🇸 (@MikeVmitch2) October 11, 2021

This has escalated quickly.

Nothing to see here just some bad weather that blew a political statement into the cockpit of what may or may not be a Southwest Airlines plane https://t.co/MIJwAjXVO2 — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) October 12, 2021