President Biden was in Illinois today, and during his remarks two words were whispered that will catch the attention of a certain CNN media correspondent:
When the producers ask @brianstelter what he wants to talk about on his show. pic.twitter.com/aWGBAIFhQF
— Jonathan Turcotte (@Turcotte_JPT) October 7, 2021
That’s the equivalent of lighting up the bat-signal for CNN media correspondents.
this is a good tweet
— Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 7, 2021
Seriously, it's not possible for this weirdo to get any creepier.
— Nothing to see here (@reesegirl32) October 7, 2021
The whisper thing is a bit much, right?
***
