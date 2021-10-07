It’s been 25 years since Fox News was founded.

So it’s only natural that Fox News’ most avid watcher Brian Stelter would mark the occasion. Here’s what he came up with:

For the families who feel they have been torn apart by Fox, this is not a happy 25th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/fos1yim7Jp — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 7, 2021

So much baloney to unpack there. Like the idea that it was Fox News, and not CNN and MSNBC, who gave us President Donald Trump. Like the idea that Fox News is powerful enough to destroy families, while CNN and MSNBC sow only seeds of unity. Like the idea that Fox News is the network stuck in the past, while CNN and MSNBC continue to relitigate the 2016 election. Like the idea that Fox News is a haven for sexual predators while CNN continues to employ Jeffrey Toobin and NBC covered for rapists. Like the idea that Fox News, and not liberal media coordination, has infected the national discourse and eroded the public’s trust.

There’s just a lot of stuff going on.

He criticizes Fox for its “smothering patriotism” after 9/11. No, seriously. https://t.co/YWsuKuu6Wu — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) October 7, 2021

That, too. As if expressing pride and love for America after the deadliest terrorist attack on this country’s soil is something to be ashamed of, something to regret.

Yes, we really need to be on our guard for propaganda. pic.twitter.com/aJqKNuGI3I — Arthur Fortune (@CBove1) October 7, 2021

Just leaving this right here for no particular reason https://t.co/VQNrwcJiaf pic.twitter.com/yGij0HWE29 — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) October 7, 2021

But wait, there's more. Let me try to sell you my book while I pretend to be outraged by FOX News. https://t.co/LSLdYbozwR — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) October 7, 2021

We’re sure the Media Research Center appreciates Brian Stelter get their message out, at least.

pic.twitter.com/cXklg6M1qT — J o r d a n (@_Jord45) October 7, 2021

If we’re being honest, Brian Stelter should be more grateful to Fox News than just about anyone.

Fox, Fox, Fox… this is getting embarrassing. — SamSpade (@ReaperSamSpade) October 7, 2021

This guy would not have a job without Fox — Poliz (@tikpoliz) October 7, 2021

CNN wouldn’t have a reason to get out of bed in the morning without Fox.