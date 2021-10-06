As we told you yesterday, President Biden traveled to Howell, Michigan to deliver an address at an outdoor event pitching his “Build Back Better” agenda. On the way to his speech, Biden’s motorcade passed hundreds of protesters who were holding signs, waving flags and chanting a familiar greeting:

This is how Biden was greeted in Michigan today pic.twitter.com/T825RSqfYL — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 5, 2021

Later, Biden made it clear that he certainly noticed the protesters, but reminded everybody that he got 81 million votes in the November election:

Joe Biden apparently saw protest signs on his trip to Michigan: “Not withstanding some of the signs I saw coming in… that’s why 81 million Americans voted for me. The largest number of votes in American history. A clear majority…" — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 5, 2021

POTUS on 'F*ck Joe Biden' signs seen during his Michigan trip: “…Not withstanding some of the signs I saw coming in… that’s why 81 million Americans voted for me! The largest number of votes in American history!" pic.twitter.com/5tpDRhZp2Y — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 5, 2021

Nothing punctuated Biden bragging about the historic number of votes he got last November like that smattering of applause.

So popular that he has a 38% approval rating and every stadium in America is chanting #Let’sGoBrandon! https://t.co/0BJI7UK6q7 — Tom (@tom_jay7) October 5, 2021

It’s sweet really that he thinks it’s just “some” signs. https://t.co/A8uf52pLQ3 — AdorablyTerrifying🇺🇸💜🙂 (@Tookie13) October 6, 2021

Right? The signs, chants and other things seem to be getting to Biden. Heck, he even whined about it during a 9/11 memorial last month.

As thin skinned as Obama. https://t.co/nMm7hNEwUr — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) October 5, 2021

The clapping from the "Crowd" would suggest a Starbucks pulls a bigger crowd 🤣🤣🤣#FuckJoeBiden https://t.co/bhMn3V3VQo — Kimi Munroe (@KimiMunroe) October 6, 2021

Here’s a bonus clip of Biden yesterday talking about “everyone in this room” during his speech outside:

While standing OUTSIDE @JoeBiden says "I’ll bet everyone in this room…" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KWv8cS4KAF — Christian Martinez (@C_RMartinez) October 5, 2021

Whoops! Looks like somebody loaded the teleprompter without first confirming the speech was going to be outside and not inside.