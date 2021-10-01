American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten often demonstrates that she is one of the least self-aware Democrats in the country, and today’s offering in which she shares a New Republic article is no different:

Projection detected!

Parents are increasingly fed up with teachers’ unions and Democrats using their kids as pawns in their political games, and it shows! Weingarten, instead of acknowledging reality, blames Republicans like Ron DeSantis.

Because they feel like they’re losing control and start to panic.

As for more parents looking for private schooling options, so be it!

