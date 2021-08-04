We’ve spent a lot of time lately covering Andrew Cuomo and Joe Biden being terrible, but as the new school year draws closer — and has already begun in some places — it’s very important to remember that AFT President Randi Weingarten is terrible, too.

Fortunately, Weingarten makes it pretty easy for us to remember that every time she opens her mouth.

Here’s what she told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle about a New York state teachers’ union’s opposition to a COVID19 vaccine mandate:

Schools require students to get vaccinated for other diseases so why is the New York state teacher's union opposing a coronavirus vaccine mandate? American Federation of Teachers President @rweingarten responds.@MSNBC pic.twitter.com/T8aECMVy5G — Stephanie Ruhle Reports (@RuhleOnMSNBC) August 4, 2021

Some response.

She did not, in fact, respond to the question. https://t.co/p5M9REypqa — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 4, 2021

she didn't answer the question, at least in that clip — Chris Lemley (@chrislemley) August 4, 2021

What a terrible non-answer. — Zach Kruk (@zachkruk1) August 4, 2021

Absolutely no part of that word salad can be seen as a cogent or logical response.

What? Schools were open in NY “virtually all of last year”? No they were not. What is she talking about? https://t.co/sTuF1NxaPq — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) August 4, 2021

When she says “virtually,” she’s not talking about virtual schooling. She’s just lying through her teeth.

She lies immediately https://t.co/LM4CGj0iHH — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 4, 2021

lol literal lies — mikel (@mikeweird) August 4, 2021

This woman can't stop lying — Dr C (@JohnnyLoggs) August 4, 2021

Can’t stop, won’t stop.

I'd love to see where @rweingarten is getting her '90% of teachers are vaccinated' info when teachers do not have to report that information to their districts. Given that just 50% of Americans are fully vaccinated, I guarantee you that 90% of teachers are not. https://t.co/aNUJs8nKUQ — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 4, 2021

I don't believe her 90% number https://t.co/m7r2HlvOSZ — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 4, 2021

She's awful. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 4, 2021

She is indeed awful. So she may as well be upfront and honest about that.

Because the AFT wants their teachers to get paid without doing in person learning — Daniel Thorpe (@Dan_Thorpe) August 4, 2021

Tell the truth, Randi. For once in your shameful life.