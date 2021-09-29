Today’s White House briefing featured more of the usual Psaki spin, but it also included a bit of joking with reporters about which TV show the current atmosphere in Washington, DC most resembles:

She’s on the right track because it sure looks like a TV show some days:

Oh, and Woody Harrelson visited Nancy Pelosi at the Capitol today as well. The Democrats do like to be associated with Hollywood.

This might be closer to reality:

Bingo!

Did either Veep or The West Wing feature a border disaster, botched Afghanistan withdrawal and rampant inflation?

