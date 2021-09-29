On Monday, President Biden received his Covid-19 booster shot while reminding everybody that we only will need 97 or 98 percent of Americans to be fully vaccinated so the country can return to fully normal (until the next inevitable goalpost shift). Here’s how it looked to those watching on television:

President Biden receives Covid booster shot. pic.twitter.com/P5SzNWUpiG — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 27, 2021

President Biden gets his COVID booster shot live on camera. pic.twitter.com/u94wtmWxfA — The Recount (@therecount) September 27, 2021

President Biden just answered questions all the way through getting his Pfizer booster shot. pic.twitter.com/7NDWkn8IbE — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 27, 2021

However, if you backed up a bit you would have seen that the setting wasn’t exactly how it appeared on television:

I thought this was photoshopped. It’s not. Completely real. pic.twitter.com/wWL2O7qYGY — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) September 29, 2021

Wow, the White House must employ a set director!

The Biden Presidency is such a joke. Why would someone set up a fake White House backdrop when they live and work in the actual White House? Nothing they do makes sense. https://t.co/g5oCLMWDjp — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) September 29, 2021

Pure theater 🎥 — David Cuyler (Deplorable Neanderthal Chump) (@dscuyler) September 29, 2021

This is more elaborate than a Lego set. Wait till the FBI sees this. https://t.co/PyjYgUGcJd — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) September 29, 2021

If trump did this, how many of you dems would defend him like you defend biden for this? https://t.co/VoGWvQMjbr — Delfina’s House (@DelfinasHouse) September 29, 2021

None?

Joe Biden getting the booster shot in front of a fake White House backdrop is a microcosm of this “pandemic”. Nothing but POLITICAL THEATRE. pic.twitter.com/1yICjdPPRM — Nick Mourani (@realnickmourani) September 29, 2021

Seriously, how much money did they waste on this prop set? — Box Of Chocolates (@Unfit4Duty) September 29, 2021

It probably cost “zero” dollars, just like the Dems’ dream $3.5 trillion proposal.