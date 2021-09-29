On Monday, President Biden received his Covid-19 booster shot while reminding everybody that we only will need 97 or 98 percent of Americans to be fully vaccinated so the country can return to fully normal (until the next inevitable goalpost shift). Here’s how it looked to those watching on television:

However, if you backed up a bit you would have seen that the setting wasn’t exactly how it appeared on television:

Wow, the White House must employ a set director!

None?

It probably cost “zero” dollars, just like the Dems’ dream $3.5 trillion proposal.

