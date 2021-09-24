President Biden met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House today, and Biden kicked things off by reminding Modi that he’s far from the first person of Indian descent to sit in that chair:

.@POTUS meets with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi in the Oval Office. "When I showed the prime minister to his seat, I pointed out that seat is occupied almost every day by an Indian-American."https://t.co/bKKJkrmze7 pic.twitter.com/zAe63ssLOp — CSPAN (@cspan) September 24, 2021

Last week, during a meeting with Boris Johnson, the UK PM went rogue and took a couple of questions, and White House aides quickly shut things down and chased the press from the room. Jen Psaki later said the White House wasn’t happy with Johnson for taking questions when they clearly didn’t want any asked.

Clearly that was on the mind of White House aides today, and as Biden sat with Modi, he asked him not to engage reporters and followed that up with a slam on the press:

WATCH: President Biden, during meeting with Indian PM Modi: “The Indian press is much better behaved than the American press…I think, with your permission, you could not answer questions because they won’t ask any questions on point.” pic.twitter.com/VppL7973ma — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 24, 2021

Gee, it’s a good thing the lefty media managed to get rid of the previous president that constantly disrespected the press!

He just sabotaged it so he doesn't have to take any questions… — Powered by Optimism! (@Barryco) September 24, 2021

The WH doesn’t want a repeat of the Boris Johnson incident.

Humiliating his loyal servants in the media must be one of Biden's great pleasures as he slides further into his dotage. He knows they'll take every degradation he cares to inflict on them, swallow every insanely stupid and false thing his press office tells them. https://t.co/kKQf803cUs — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 24, 2021

Biden’s people know the media will maybe complain a little, but for the most part response “thank you, sir, may we have another.”

An embarrassing old man. https://t.co/mvYRagfC6q — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 24, 2021

Imagine if Trump said this… https://t.co/rZ65xGBuwF — Coach Jones (@NDjones07) September 24, 2021

If Trump said it CNN would already be hyperventilating on the air about what a threat the comment is to a free press and democracy.