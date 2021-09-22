During a joint appearance at the White House yesterday, President Biden and British PM Boris Johnson had several reporters in the room, but only one of the men wanted to take questions. That’s when it got awkward. Johnson took a couple of questions from British press and before he could take another one, White House aides spoke up, cut Johnson off, and let reporters know they had to leave the room.

The Biden White House is now apparently upset that Johnson didn’t let them know beforehand that he planned to take some questions:

Jen Psaki gets upset that Boris Johnson didn't make the WH aware he was going to take questions from his press corps: "He called on individuals from his press corps without alerting us to that intention in advance." pic.twitter.com/LPlVINCjrr — The First (@TheFirstonTV) September 22, 2021

This White House isn’t happy another head of state actually answered a couple questions and made their guy look bad (even worse after WH aides quickly ended it).

This is not normal. https://t.co/gJD0pqvGFH — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 22, 2021

No, it isn’t.

@PressSec Norms, Jen, the norms! It is normal for the two heads of states to take questions from press from their respective countries… like has been done for decades. Of course, the leaders aren't usually cowards. — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) September 22, 2021

Because Psaki and Rice are in charge and not Biden. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) September 22, 2021

Lightly threatening the relationship America has with the UK is a worse response to this than every other response I imagined. https://t.co/xL49BteQq2 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 22, 2021

They’re “repairing our alliances,” everybody!

Real leaders are expected to take questions from a free press. — Bill Dumais (@BillD202) September 22, 2021

These people are control freaks and lose it when they lose control. — Matthew Betley 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@MatthewBetley) September 22, 2021

They got caught with their pants down 😂 panic mode pic.twitter.com/yboLn6ShHT — Albert (@MrPeabody03) September 22, 2021

Sorry Jen, it’s standard procedure, or is it Joe’s just not up to it? — chas (@chas9198) September 22, 2021

The very next question to should have been “Why should he have” — Linda (@Lindy2u) September 22, 2021

Translation:

“We were not able to plant questions” — Mr. Bob Dobalina (@Bob_Dobalina91) September 22, 2021

Bingo!