During a joint appearance at the White House yesterday, President Biden and British PM Boris Johnson had several reporters in the room, but only one of the men wanted to take questions. That’s when it got awkward. Johnson took a couple of questions from British press and before he could take another one, White House aides spoke up, cut Johnson off, and let reporters know they had to leave the room.

The Biden White House is now apparently upset that Johnson didn’t let them know beforehand that he planned to take some questions:

This White House isn’t happy another head of state actually answered a couple questions and made their guy look bad (even worse after WH aides quickly ended it).

No, it isn’t.

They’re “repairing our alliances,” everybody!

Translation:

Bingo!

Tags: Boris JohnsonJen PsakiJoe BidenquestionsWhite House