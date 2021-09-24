President Biden delivered a speech and answered a few handpicked questions from some reporters this morning. The address was clearly an attempt to try and do something about Biden’s plummeting poll numbers. In his remarks, Biden repeated the lie that border patrol agents on horseback whipped migrants, and he also said the IRS needs to be more powerful and hire more agents (nothing will crank up his approval rating like saying the IRS needs to have more control over Americans’ lives).

Biden also pitched more spending on “clean energy” as part of his “Build Back Better” agenda that so far only seems to have helped the Taliban and people entering the U.S. illegally through the southern border. Here’s what Biden said about swapping out diesel buses with electric ones:

Joe Biden says that swapping diesel busses out for electric busses would "change the circumstance on boom boom boom." pic.twitter.com/0gymeNhMig — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2021

Believe it or not, that wasn’t even the most incoherent thing Biden said this morning.

Right up there with "ask not what your country can do for you" in terms of inspirational presidential quotes. https://t.co/WdbJXcDfWo — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 24, 2021

You have to drive a normal car about 75,000 miles to reach the emissions level it takes just to PRODUCE the electric car battery. It's so much worse for the production of batteries for electric buses. https://t.co/fITZrf8P5H — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 24, 2021

AWESOME! And then use diesel to charge them! So wise. — Nathan Slaughter (@neslaughter) September 24, 2021

Who are these people who “have all these diesel buses at home,” according to Joe Biden? I don’t even have one diesel bus at my home. https://t.co/d7smwiEpnn — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) September 24, 2021

Somebody we don’t know must be hoarding diesel buses.