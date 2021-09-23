We told you earlier that the House passed a $1 billion bill to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system. Even though she initially voted “no,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez switched to “present” just before the vote was closed. After the money for Israel’s missile defense system was approved by the House, AOC appeared to have been brought to tears:

AOC appears to be crying on the House floor after she changed her vote from "no" to present, during voting on funding to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome Defense Systems. pic.twitter.com/DbcRemtdqY — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 23, 2021

AOC breaks down after the House passed (House votes 420 to 9) $1 billion funding for Israel’s Iron Dome defense system. pic.twitter.com/rtTBGVoM1h — 🧢מאק (@beingrealmac) September 23, 2021

That’s the most emotional “present” vote we’ve seen!

Ben Shapiro has a related update:

Crying over Israel defending itself ✔️

Crying over Haitian immigrants at the border ❌ https://t.co/ccqaOZsdgQ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 23, 2021

Duly noted! We haven’t seen this near the border since Trump was president: