Yesterday, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson had many questions for DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and wanted some numbers provided.

Senator Johnson asked Mayorkas “how many people have been returned, how many people have been detained, and how many people have been dispersed.” Mayorkas either didn’t have those numbers or didn’t care to provide them:

An exasperated Sen. Ron Johnson to Mayorkas: "I want some numbers here. How many people have been returned? How many people are being detained? How many people have been dispersed to all points around America?” Mayorkas had no answer.#BorderCrisis https://t.co/6SdaK8kP86 — Marty Davis (@MartyDavis) September 21, 2021

CALLED OUT@SenRonJohnson to @SecMayorkas: “I sent you questions for the record. I got no response whatsoever—and you came before this committee and you committed to responding to congressional oversight and you have not done so.” More: https://t.co/LG3iNReRHL pic.twitter.com/PuB0H9ewPT — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) September 22, 2021

Today, GOP Rep. Carlos Gimenez asked Mayorkas the same thing and the DHS secretary basically said he’s been too busy working all the time to provide what Sen. Johnson called “basic information”:

This AM: DHS Secretary Mayorkas was pushed by Rep. Gimenez for data on migrants crossing into the US, specifically asking how many have been released or returned. For the second day in a row, Mayorkas could not provide the data, saying "I work 18 hours a day" — Callie Patteson (@CalliePatteson) September 22, 2021

Mayorkas has gotten frustrated in today's hearing. After Rep. Gimenez pressed for data that Mayorkas didn't have for Senate y'day, Mayorkas said "I work 18 hrs a day. When I returned from yesterday's hearing, I actually focused on mission." Says he will get data to lawmakers soon — Ellen M. Gilmer (@ellengilmer) September 22, 2021





You’d think that information would have been among things the DHS secretary would have been curious about during that long 18 hour shift.



