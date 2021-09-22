Yesterday, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson had many questions for DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and wanted some numbers provided.

Senator Johnson asked Mayorkas “how many people have been returned, how many people have been detained, and how many people have been dispersed.” Mayorkas either didn’t have those numbers or didn’t care to provide them:

Today, GOP Rep. Carlos Gimenez asked Mayorkas the same thing and the DHS secretary basically said he’s been too busy working all the time to provide what Sen. Johnson called “basic information”:


You’d think that information would have been among things the DHS secretary would have been curious about during that long 18 hour shift.

