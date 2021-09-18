As we told you yesterday, President Biden was reportedly briefed before the Kabul drone strike late last month that killed ten civilians (including seven children). None of those killed were affiliated with ISIS-K, according to the Pentagon. During a briefing yesterday, CENTCOM commander, Gen. McKenzie, said he’s “fully responsible”:

"I offer my profound condolences to the family and friends of those who were killed," Gen. McKenzie, @CENTCOM commander says in Pentagon briefing. "I offer my sincere apology," he adds, then says later: "I am fully responsible." — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) September 17, 2021

If the strike had successfully taken out terrorists, we’re pretty sure President Biden would be taking credit. In any case, Sen. Rand Paul wants journalists to get one more piece of information:

Journalists, should ask: did Joe Biden personally approve the drone strike that killed 7 children and an aid worker? — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 17, 2021

Jen Psaki is no doubt working on a way to dodge that question as we speak, just in case somebody like Peter Doocy should ask.

Obama authorized individual drone killings. Is it unreasonable to ask if Biden approved this killing of an aid worker and 7 children? https://t.co/3rlb3KbutT — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 18, 2021

It’s a fair question, and perhaps that has something to do with why Biden headed to Delaware yesterday for the weekend and Jen Psaki didn’t have a briefing.

In the Biden administration’s haste to show they were striking back at the terrorists who killed 13 U.S. service members (and many more people) a the Kabul airport, this happened instead. More answers are needed.

