As we told you earlier, the Pentagon finally admitted that a drone strike near the Kabul airport in the last days of the Afghan war did not kill ISIS-K terrorists but 10 civilians, including 7 children:

And President Biden was briefed on this *before* heading to the beach for the weekend but he has not yet released a statement:

Trending

It’s been quite the awful news day for team Biden. No wonder he fled D.C.:

“If” he takes questions, that is:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Biden