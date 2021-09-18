As we told you earlier, the press and police seem to have outnumbered the people attending the “Justice for J6” rally at the U.S. Capitol today:

At the J6 rally on the Mall, protesters are outnumbered by reporters. Massive police presence: helicopter, police dogs, dump trucks lining 3rd St. The cost per protester would be interesting to work out. pic.twitter.com/YjXXTW4Cdi — Del Quentin Wilber (@DelWilber) September 18, 2021

Current scene at Justice for J6 rally, seems like more press than actual rally attendees pic.twitter.com/IkiNToe3vn — Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) September 18, 2021

Another look at press here today pic.twitter.com/8AzAXuEfHd — Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) September 18, 2021

The Capitol Police were definitely at the ready just in case:

US Capitol Police in full riot gear pic.twitter.com/vftDmmYVEc — Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) September 18, 2021

Capitol Police in riot gear lined up near the stage, as speeches continue here outside the Capitol Building pic.twitter.com/Jrk53Vtte8 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 18, 2021

That was nearly as much overkill as the fence that was put back up around the Capitol. How about sending them to the southern border instead?

The border patrol could use their help right now — Latina Americana (@Becca_Californi) September 18, 2021

No kidding! It also wouldn’t hurt if some of the media swarming at the Capitol cared to pay attention to what’s happening at the border as well.

It's like a Monty Python skit… waiting for the Killer Bunny to show up so they can use the Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch… https://t.co/Izr5Q6ECLt — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) September 18, 2021

How embarrassing. — Cheryl Ghiselin (@GhiselinCheryl) September 18, 2021

Really bad DC political theater. https://t.co/FOLdvlnh36 — Sheryl Pureblood #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) September 18, 2021

I have not seen anything more ridiculous than this lately . 😂.. #BidensAmerica https://t.co/L5ENffc9zE — In trump we trust (@Intrumpwetrus15) September 18, 2021

Maybe they should instead be put to work taking down the fence around the Capitol.