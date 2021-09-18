As we told you earlier, the press and police seem to have outnumbered the people attending the “Justice for J6” rally at the U.S. Capitol today:

The Capitol Police were definitely at the ready just in case:

Trending

That was nearly as much overkill as the fence that was put back up around the Capitol. How about sending them to the southern border instead?

No kidding! It also wouldn’t hurt if some of the media swarming at the Capitol cared to pay attention to what’s happening at the border as well.

Maybe they should instead be put to work taking down the fence around the Capitol.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #JusticeFor6Rally#JusticeForJ6Capitol PoliceDCU.S. capitolWashington