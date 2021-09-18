After the FAA implemented flying restrictions that meant Fox News’ Bill Melugin and his crew had to stop taking photographs with their drone (Melugin found a way around that with a little help from local officials), it’s back in the air today. Take a look at this:

BREAKING: Our @FoxNews drone is back over the international bridge in Del Rio, where it appears the mass of migrants has expanded once again.

Stunning visuals. More than 11,000 under the bridge as of yesterday w/ more streaming in. Expect that number to be bigger today. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/phnep2MWz8 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2021

Wow.

Unbelievable images from the border town of Del Rio, Texas— https://t.co/vPB4e50yOh — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) September 18, 2021

I hope Biden is enjoying his beach vacation! Meanwhile… https://t.co/XAFUGAexwu — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 18, 2021

Could some of the media swarming at the U.S. Capitol who are outnumbering the protesters there please think about focusing on the border a little? Apparently that’s too much to ask.

And where’s AOC and the Democrats?

Remember the whole Ocasio Cortez drinking out of toilets incident? Crying at the fence-line? Kids in cages. Someone explain how corralling 11,000 people under an overpass in 100 degree desert heat is humane. https://t.co/S19D6xbCGT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 18, 2021

She was busy wowing the elites at the Met Gala with her “Tax the Rich” dress.

No worries. Kamala’s got this. — DuncanDowntown (@DuncanDowntown) September 18, 2021