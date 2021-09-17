As we told you last night, the FAA issued flying restrictions for an area over Del Rio, Texas, citing “special security reasons.” This meant that Fox News’ Bill Melugin and his crew can no longer take photos from their drone what show the enormity of what’s happening:

NEW: We’ve learned that the FAA just implemented a two week TFR (Temporary Flight Restrictions) over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, meaning we can no longer fly our FOX drone over it to show images of the thousands of migrants. FAA says “special security reason”. pic.twitter.com/aJrjAPO2Pz — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

But Melugin is an actual journalist, and with some help he found a way to still take video from the air:

.@BillFOXLA Melugin: "This is a wild situation. We reported earlier that the FAA grounded our Fox News drones…Well, the troopers with Texas DPS are kind enough to let us go up in their helicopter…Look at the mass of people…It looks like there's a water park down there." — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 17, 2021

The Biden administration won’t like this! And kudos to those Texas officials:

AMAZING — Since the Biden administration has kicked @BillFoxLA and his team out from flying Fox News's drones along the U.S./Mexico border in Del Rio, TX, *local* law enforcement decided to get him a helicopter to hop in and go check things out to continue reporting. pic.twitter.com/pZ54my6E7o — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 17, 2021

.@BillFOXLA: "It is incredible to see this perspective up here. We hear the administration saying the border is closed. There's extremely progress being made. This doesn't not look like a closed border…This is hundreds of people streaming in…Pretty remarkable footage." pic.twitter.com/PgaiE11Nuu — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 17, 2021

.@BillFOXLA: "We have no idea how long these people are going to be there…This has been happening all morning long…We are not allowed to the drive in…This situation looks like it is going to get worse before it gets better. The stream of people is not stopping." pic.twitter.com/uO54dkBXH4 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 17, 2021

.@BillFoxLA: It certainly does not look like an international border there…We’re talking more 10,000 people, guys and this has exploded in size in just two days…There are reports that there are more than 10,000 migrants still on the way." pic.twitter.com/zfewXpZfvq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 17, 2021

.@BillFOXLA: "I have been covering the border all summer long. It’s like my 10th trip out here. I have not seen anything like this…What I'm looking at right now is — is incredible…It’s one thing seeing it on TV, but seeing it up here…It’s wild. Our border is wide open." pic.twitter.com/MJchfvwf0V — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 17, 2021

.@BillFoxLA Melugin and his crew spot illegal immigrants gathering grass, tree branches, and other brush to make HUTS along a highway overpass. Melugin also said border agents are “severely outnumbered. They need some serious help…They are insanely frustrated.” pic.twitter.com/LoeIGvZ5LW — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 17, 2021

.@BillFOXLA Melugin mentions people are going back & forth between Mexico and the U.S. without any resistance, adding: “This is the most remarkably stunning thing we have seen…Something has got to change pretty quick, guys, b/c this is unsustainable.” pic.twitter.com/MmMXbEnY58 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 17, 2021

.@BillFOXLA: “They’re just congregating under the bridge…It is safe to say these numbers are pushing at least 11,000…You’re going to have some serious Covid concerns…Haiti has a Covid-19 vaccination rate of less than 1%…Probably looking at some serious…health issues” pic.twitter.com/VWqATWYmKF — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 17, 2021

.@BillFOXLA: “We’re talking about the size of college basketball arena underneath that bridge…What they’re having to do now is…basically being babysitters…There’s been no real change in policy…A court date in the future in the United States. Some…never show up.” pic.twitter.com/h03PjaVTlc — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 17, 2021

.@BillFOXLA: “It’s pretty wild to see this & again, zero action from the Mexican side. It’s incredible, guys…[Y]ou can't have 11,000 people just sitting and camping out in the open…I know I sound like a broken record…but, guys, this is just remarkable to witness.” (12/12) pic.twitter.com/uQHyEZem4M — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 17, 2021

In many ways this is even better than the drone.

