Before Biden took office, there was so much talk of “restoring alliances”:

Some world leaders told Biden that his return to the White House would be a sure way to restore western alliances that Trump has dramatically fractured https://t.co/RxleT0zX6W — POLITICO (@politico) March 20, 2019

Biden is bringing in top talent, including all stars @wendyrsherman and Victoria Nuland, to help restore American greatness, rebuild our alliances, and protect our nation. Can't get to work with this team.https://t.co/tT7PZ5KSYT — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 16, 2021

Colin Powell: Joe Biden will be a president we will all be proud to salute. He will trust our diplomats…, not the flattery of dictators.

He will restore our leadership, and our moral authority…He will restore the alliances we need. Today, we are a country divided. — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) August 19, 2020

Here’s just the latest example showing that it depends on what your definition of “restoring alliances” is:

Breaking News: France recalled its ambassador to the U.S. in protest over America's deal to help Australia deploy nuclear-powered submarines.https://t.co/Ht4FGZu4gs — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 17, 2021

CNN’s Jake Tapper doesn’t see Biden’s “restoring alliances” promise panning out:

CNN’s Jake Tapper on France recalling their ambassador to the U.S.: “Biden was elected promising to restore these alliances, seems to be not living up to that" pic.twitter.com/DFsWI1sXzi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 17, 2021

Biden’s not living up to any of his promises because the wheels are coming off everywhere. At least CNN might be catching on a little.

Another Democrat success story https://t.co/iLl5hSZagD — Barnabas Collins (@Bad_Barnabas) September 18, 2021

It's bad when even CNN is turning against you https://t.co/J3SXEWbhzD — Alexis Karr (@AlexisKarr6) September 18, 2021

Our relationships with allies didn’t need to be “restored.”

It was perfect under President Trump. Biden destroyed it. The whole world knows it. https://t.co/2YAu70taD9 — Blessed to live in Fla (@jgkande) September 18, 2021

And the media certainly did their part to help Biden sell his “restoring alliances” empty promise.

