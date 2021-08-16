President Biden has yet to make any public comments about Kabul, Afghanistan falling to the Taliban, but the leaders of France and Germany are set to publicly address what’s happening:

Still nothing from the Biden White House. And Jen Psaki is apparently taking some vacation days.

Trending

Meanwhile, as of early this morning, the White House was still sticking to Biden’s schedule of having no public events until at least the middle of this week:

Unfortunately not.

The White House now says Biden will speak later this afternoon:

***

Related:

‘Total abdication of responsibility’: How much longer does Joe Biden think he can hide from the unmitigated disaster in Afghanistan?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AfghanistanAngela MerkelEmmanuel MacronFranceGermanyJoe BidenkabulTaliban