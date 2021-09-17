Yesterday, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz visited an international bridge in Del Rio, Texas and pointed out how many thousands of illegal aliens are packed in the area where President Biden doesn’t care to have a vaccine mandate. It’s a really bad look, and the Biden administration knows it. Just coincidentally (nudge nudge) the FAA said that “for security reasons” reporters like Fox News’ Bill Melugin can’t fly camera drones to show the scope of the mess Biden created.

The Democrat Mayor of Del Rio, Texas is trying hard to get Biden’s attention:

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano (D) desperately trying to get the president's attention on the accelerating crisis at the Del Rio bridge pic.twitter.com/MjzUxbkM7E — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 17, 2021

Here are the mayor’s tweets:

Good evening from Del Río, TX. 10,503 (as of 6:45pm, September 16, 2021) migrants under the Del Río International Bridge. This morning we started at 8,200. President Biden, have you been briefed on the ongoing crisis yet? @POTUS @VP @WhiteHouse @DHSgov @cnnbrk @FoxNews @ABC — Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano (@BrunoRalphy) September 17, 2021

Update from earlier today. pic.twitter.com/5hXu3eYyB5 — Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano (@BrunoRalphy) September 17, 2021

And more are on the way:

Law enforcement sources say there are up to 10,000 more migrants en route to cross illegally into Del Rio. They have been walking across a dam in the Rio Grande all morning long, and they then walk to the international bridge where they are congregating underneath. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/xzAcyglRLB — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

So what do the Democrats do? Put another fence around the Capitol. As for Biden, he’s outta here for the weekend…

Joe Biden is headed to Delaware for a long weekend. Meanwhile, at the southern border: pic.twitter.com/WrTd8pTsvi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 17, 2021

Joe Biden scheduled to leave at 12:20 p.m. today for a long weekend at the beach — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 17, 2021

We hope Biden enjoys his ice cream. Reporters, make sure to ask him about what flavor he got!

What’ll the next attempted distraction from the White House be?

That wouldn’t be surprising in the least. But the Del Rio mayor shouldn’t expect much help from the people in Washington, DC who caused this to happen in the first place.

He doesn't care, dude. Americans aren't his priority. https://t.co/lhLFvtwC84 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 17, 2021

The Democrat mayor of Del Rio is begging Biden for help and his response is to ban drones. What an idiot.https://t.co/MR8CUIf0LE — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) September 17, 2021

Biden is headed to the beach this weekend. Border a catastrophe.

Americans and SIVs being held hostage by the Taliban in Afghanistan. A disgrace. https://t.co/PxkIsPML8b — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 17, 2021

At least WH reporters will have a chance today to ask Jen Psaki about the Del Rio mayor’s plea for help from Biden. Wait, no they won’t:

No press briefing scheduled for Jen Psaki today as Biden leaves early for the beach — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 17, 2021

The Biden WH is nothing if not predictable.