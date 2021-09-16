As you’re probably aware, Fox News’ Bill Melugin does great work at the southern border and often uses drone footage to show just how much chaos President Biden and his administration have invited. On Thursday night, Melugin reported that the FAA was implementing flight restrictions over an area of Del Rio, Texas where, just coincidentally, Melugin and others have been using their drones to highlight what a mess is occurring at the border:

Melugin reported that the number of people trying to enter the U.S. “doubled in one day” from 4,000 to 8,000, and Sen. Ted Cruz is now on the ground in Del Rio with an update on the number of people waiting:

Yeah, that just might have something to do with the reason the Biden administration doesn’t want any more drone footage coming out of the area.

Cruz also told that to Sean Hannity tonight:

And of course that area of the country is one place the Biden administration doesn’t care to implement any vaccine mandates.

Here’s an update after Cruz’s appearance on the Hannity show:

