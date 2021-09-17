According to the Democrat mayor of Del Rio, Texas, there are more than 10,000 people who have illegally crossed into the U.S. waiting for CBP to process them. Mayor Lozano has been trying to get President Biden’s attention, but to no avail (and Biden’s leaving the WH for Delaware today).

Fox News’ Bill Melugin and his team at the border can no longer fly their drone to show the scope of the mess Biden created because the FAA has declared the area a no-fly zone due to “special security reasons.” What are the odds that the “security reasons” are the security of the Democrat narrative and to protect Biden’s approval rating from further plummeting?

For now, Melugin’s crew still can film from the ground, and the huge crisis in Del Rio might be about to get worse:

It’s out of control, and this administration is doing nothing. Has Kamala Harris, who’s supposedly been put in charge of border issues, even mentioned this? The last tweet from Harris with the word “border” in it is from last October.

Not if the Biden administration can help it!

Maddening.

