Just in time for the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting, the FBI finally fired an agent for improperly investigating Larry Nassar. Also during the hearing, Simone Biles and USA Gymnastics teammates blasted the FBI, DOJ and USOPC for enabling serial predator Larry Nassar.

But many Democrats will take a predictable approach in the name of “never let a crisis go to waste.” Former Bill Clinton spokesman and current CNN analyst Joe Lockhart shows his fellow Dems how it’s done:

Shameless and ridiculous, which means that spin is not unexpected:

Be sure and save some outrage for the man who was in charge of the FBI when they allowed Larry Nassar to sexually prey on US gymnasts

‘What the hell is wrong with him?’ As US gymnasts testified about sexual abuse by Larry Nassar, here’s what Dem Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse was up to

