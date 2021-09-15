As members of the U.S. Gymnastics Team testify before the Senate on the UPOPC, FBI, and DOJ’s failure to protect them from serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar, it’s important to keep in mind what the FBI and DOJ were doing instead of their jobs.

The FBI is trash. They were too busy fabricating Russian collusion nonsense against Trump to be bothered with things like stopping serial rapists and sex abusers. https://t.co/mtVj7QlrA9 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 15, 2021

Agent Michael Langeman has lost his job over this, but his is far from the only head that deserves to roll. There’s someone a lot higher up on the FBI totem pole who needs to answer for this bona fide scandal:

James Comey. Remember him?

Tom… He has a higher loyalty. pic.twitter.com/WaI2lwCxBl — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) September 15, 2021