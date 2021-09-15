On Wednesday, U.S. gymnasts testified before a Senate committee and blasted the USOPC, DOJ and the FBI for enabling serial sexual predator Larry Nassar.

The FBI has gotten plenty of criticism this week, but Drew Holden has pointed out something they got right:

Seems like the only thing the FBI has gotten right in recent memory is their plot to kidnap the Governor of Michigan. https://t.co/aAzNHOF6lG — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 15, 2021

OOF.

remember that the left will absolutely go to the mat to defend the same people who, for years, botched this investigation (and plenty of others): https://t.co/xJhHEzGmKo — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 15, 2021

And they’ll also go to the mat to defend the “deep state” they once claimed was just a conspiracy theory.

Agreed. Let’s not forget how they failed to follow up on a tip about the Parkland shooter.https://t.co/yjiP9XnwoK — Gregory Lucas (@Greggy_Lucas) September 15, 2021