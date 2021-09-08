We told you earlier today that the Biden State Department along with the EU are very concerned that the new Taliban-led government in Afghanistan isn’t diverse enough. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Taliban haven’t yet met the “test of inclusivity”:

“It certainly does not meet the test of inclusivity and it includes people who have very challenging track records.”@SecBlinken in new taliban interim government — Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) September 8, 2021

Wow, there’s clueless, and then there’s whatever that is.

Fast forward to today’s White House briefing. Fox News’ Peter Doocy had a question for Biden spox Jen Psaki in regards to this administration declaring the Afghanistan withdrawal a “historic” success vs. what’s happening in that country:

DOOCY: "There are now more terrorists wanted by the FBI in the new Afghan government than there are women. Does the President think that is a foreign policy success?" pic.twitter.com/2i4QArTQqD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 8, 2021

Whenever anybody in this administration gets cornered they run back to “the international community is watching” spin.

Yes @PressSec you are 100% correct. The int'l community is watching you & your lame leader – and they are laughing their collective asses off. Our allies are upset. Our enemies are popping corks. And YOU have made America less safe. https://t.co/rdz3IccGAE — Mimi Joeckel✝️☮️🇺🇸 (@GlammaCooking) September 8, 2021

This wouldn't be an issue of literally being held hostage by terrorists' if you had gotten everyone out to begin with you ass wagons! https://t.co/tMVz9It6iU — Jimbobob Fulham (@fulham_jim) September 8, 2021

OMGosh We are being lead by complete and utter morons. https://t.co/GdteWubDG0 — FlyOverCountry (@ajaxzimm) September 8, 2021

If it’s not incompetence than all this is being done by design.