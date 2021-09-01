Actress Debra Messing tweeted a warm welcome to incoming Attorney General Merrick Garland back in January:

Merrick Garland, Biden's attorney general pick, exemplifies service https://t.co/dV1fzxNp8y — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) January 15, 2021

Since then, in spite of Garland’s Justice Department calling on the legal community to stop “unnecessary evictions” and suing Georgia over its voting law, he’s lost Messing’s support:

.@POTUS PLEASE replace Merrick Garland with Sally Yates. She is the prosecutor our country needs right now. — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) September 1, 2021

Apparently Garland isn’t abusing his power enough for some on the Left.

Oooh how times have changed. https://t.co/uHVzu5vEwd — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) September 1, 2021

Progressives are driving themselves increasingly insane waiting for the DOJ to turn their fantasy narratives into real-world consequences for Trump and Republicans.

It's hilarious watching the liberals calling for POTUS to replace Garland. https://t.co/oVNEpDKsET pic.twitter.com/eFVkTH0yh0 — 👈 THE JAB (@sabes8904) September 1, 2021

And it’s not just Messing:

They won’t like any AG that doesn’t just go out and throw Trump in jail.