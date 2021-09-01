Actress Debra Messing tweeted a warm welcome to incoming Attorney General Merrick Garland back in January:

Since then, in spite of Garland’s Justice Department calling on the legal community to stop “unnecessary evictions” and suing Georgia over its voting law, he’s lost Messing’s support:

Apparently Garland isn’t abusing his power enough for some on the Left.

Progressives are driving themselves increasingly insane waiting for the DOJ to turn their fantasy narratives into real-world consequences for Trump and Republicans.

And it’s not just Messing:

They won’t like any AG that doesn’t just go out and throw Trump in jail.

