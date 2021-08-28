The recall election in California is Tuesday, September 14th, and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s fate will likely come down to a pretty close vote.

Actor/director Rob Reiner is doing his part by trying to make it sound like an illegitimate effort on the part of only Republicans:

I know there’s a lot going on right now. But in my neck of the woods, the Republicans are attempting a huge power grab. All Californians: Make sure you get your ballots and Vote NO on the Recall. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 27, 2021

When Democrats win elections, it’s “democracy in action.” When Republicans have a chance, it’s a “power grab.”

Read the first 10 words 👇🏼 https://t.co/3v4WM43YqS — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) August 28, 2021

Perhaps Reiner would like to elaborate on exactly what else is going on. In the meantime, Reiner’s trying to make this legitimate recall effort and subsequent vote sound like it’s some kind of coup (he does like that word though):

Rob's scared that people will think for themselves. https://t.co/nSGOHEXz0Z — Frosty (@FrostyTakes) August 28, 2021

Even more maddening, read some of the comments…😡 — John Graham (@poppapokeyhead) August 28, 2021

Somebody tell Rob that the reason Newsom’s so close to being recalled is because it isn’t only Republicans who want him out. There are also some Democrats on the recall train.

It’s not a Republican recall. Nice try. Plenty of Democrats want him gone too. He’s an awful dictator. Get him out. — LifeIsGood (@NordogJ) August 28, 2021

It’s true that it isn’t a Republican-only effort.