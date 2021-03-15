The petition effort to force a recall vote for California Gov. Gavin Newsom now has over 2 million signatures that are now being verified. Meanwhile, Gov. Newsom is trying to frame it as a Republican-only effort. There’s even a fundraising website called “Stop the Republican Recall”:

I won’t be distracted by this partisan, Republican recall — but I will fight it. There is too much at stake. Getting Californians vaccinated, our economy safely reopened, and our kids back in school are simply too important to risk. Join us: https://t.co/Jfpe1IlF4m — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 15, 2021

If it’s a Republican-only effort then Newsom should have nothing to worry about in a solid blue state like California, and yet that doesn’t seem to be the case:

😂 “republican recall” — Brad Stark (@Starkfaced) March 15, 2021

This is how you know the recall is working https://t.co/4tlnXdPFHo — Logan (@Logantharris) March 15, 2021

The fact that you’re trying so hard to brand this as a “Republican Recall” makes me believe that you know it’s not! — Aaron Bergh (@realAaronBergh) March 15, 2021

These certainly don’t look like Republican-only numbers, especially in California:

Strange numbers for a Republican recall. pic.twitter.com/4XEsaQg60V — Jason Hochberg (@hochbergjason) March 15, 2021

“Republican recall”? Not entirely, governor.

This dimbo is the sole cause of California being in lockdown hell for a year with zero COVID benefit to show for it. Recall *distracts* him from finally lifting his anti-science, anti-children jackboot? No, it's the only thing the forces him to accede even partially to reality. https://t.co/JGXPqFoNxD — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 15, 2021

Sounds like he had a bad weekend 😆 – My wife & I are both registered Independents and signed the petition. Try again. 🙄 https://t.co/on4EM3urAS — MikeR 🇺🇲 (@mikeaimfire) March 15, 2021

Not a republican and I fully support the recall, many democrats have signed too, and we have had our signatures verified. *jaws music intensifies* https://t.co/JmeoEtyMBT — Michael Lema (@Mikeylema) March 15, 2021

This isn’t a “Republican recall,” Gavin. It’s an indictment of your leadership failures. https://t.co/W6LGmupfs4 — VF (@TheVFCastro) March 15, 2021

It’s not partisans Gavin, lots of democrats want you out too https://t.co/DnWPYZsYTG — ❤️ (@ginalatina7) March 15, 2021

You’re being recalled because you performing poorly in all areas you listed below lol https://t.co/eA5YbzDnoK — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) March 15, 2021

LMAOOOO IT IS REAL

FYI @GavinNewsom there’s a massive swath of democrat signatures in that 2M+ signed petition… https://t.co/Px6BsY7bzH — Marissa Forte (@HeartSongForte) March 15, 2021

That does appear to be the case!