The petition effort to force a recall vote for California Gov. Gavin Newsom now has over 2 million signatures that are now being verified. Meanwhile, Gov. Newsom is trying to frame it as a Republican-only effort. There’s even a fundraising website called “Stop the Republican Recall”:

If it’s a Republican-only effort then Newsom should have nothing to worry about in a solid blue state like California, and yet that doesn’t seem to be the case:

Trending

These certainly don’t look like Republican-only numbers, especially in California:

“Republican recall”? Not entirely, governor.

That does appear to be the case!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: californiaGov. Gavin Newsomrecall petition