The petition effort to force a recall vote for California Gov. Gavin Newsom now has over 2 million signatures that are now being verified. Meanwhile, Gov. Newsom is trying to frame it as a Republican-only effort. There’s even a fundraising website called “Stop the Republican Recall”:
I won’t be distracted by this partisan, Republican recall — but I will fight it.
There is too much at stake.
Getting Californians vaccinated, our economy safely reopened, and our kids back in school are simply too important to risk.
Join us: https://t.co/Jfpe1IlF4m
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 15, 2021
If it’s a Republican-only effort then Newsom should have nothing to worry about in a solid blue state like California, and yet that doesn’t seem to be the case:
😂 “republican recall”
— Brad Stark (@Starkfaced) March 15, 2021
This is how you know the recall is working https://t.co/4tlnXdPFHo
— Logan (@Logantharris) March 15, 2021
The fact that you’re trying so hard to brand this as a “Republican Recall” makes me believe that you know it’s not!
— Aaron Bergh (@realAaronBergh) March 15, 2021
These certainly don’t look like Republican-only numbers, especially in California:
Strange numbers for a Republican recall. pic.twitter.com/4XEsaQg60V
— Jason Hochberg (@hochbergjason) March 15, 2021
“Republican recall”? Not entirely, governor.
This dimbo is the sole cause of California being in lockdown hell for a year with zero COVID benefit to show for it.
Recall *distracts* him from finally lifting his anti-science, anti-children jackboot? No, it's the only thing the forces him to accede even partially to reality. https://t.co/JGXPqFoNxD
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 15, 2021
Sounds like he had a bad weekend 😆 – My wife & I are both registered Independents and signed the petition. Try again. 🙄 https://t.co/on4EM3urAS
— MikeR 🇺🇲 (@mikeaimfire) March 15, 2021
Not a republican and I fully support the recall, many democrats have signed too, and we have had our signatures verified. *jaws music intensifies* https://t.co/JmeoEtyMBT
— Michael Lema (@Mikeylema) March 15, 2021
This isn’t a “Republican recall,” Gavin. It’s an indictment of your leadership failures. https://t.co/W6LGmupfs4
— VF (@TheVFCastro) March 15, 2021
It’s not partisans Gavin, lots of democrats want you out too https://t.co/DnWPYZsYTG
— ❤️ (@ginalatina7) March 15, 2021
You’re being recalled because you performing poorly in all areas you listed below lol https://t.co/eA5YbzDnoK
— Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) March 15, 2021
LMAOOOO IT IS REAL
FYI @GavinNewsom there’s a massive swath of democrat signatures in that 2M+ signed petition… https://t.co/Px6BsY7bzH
— Marissa Forte (@HeartSongForte) March 15, 2021
He's worried https://t.co/7FxpKGgwzq
— Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) March 15, 2021
That does appear to be the case!