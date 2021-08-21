There have been a lot of disturbing videos and pictures coming out of Afghanistan, and this one doesn’t contain anything graphic but it’s maddening nonetheless:

Pollster Frank Luntz sees pictures like that coming from Afghanistan “unfortunately” having a political impact:

Yeah, there’s no way this doesn’t have a political impact, but it’s not “unfortunate”:

According to Real Clear Politics, the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal is already having a political impact.

