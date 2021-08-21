After President Biden’s comments about the situation in Afghanistan yesterday, some of the claims he made were contradicted by the Secretary of Defense as well as Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

One of the comments Biden made was that Americans aren’t having trouble getting to the Kabul airport:

The contradictions continue, as the U.S. Embassy in Kabul is advising people not to head straight to the airport, but there is some paperwork they can do in the meantime:

In other words…

There seems to be a lot of that going around.

Nancy Pelosi also reportedly said “everybody just needs to get to the airport.”

ALL IS WELL.

