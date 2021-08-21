After President Biden’s comments about the situation in Afghanistan yesterday, some of the claims he made were contradicted by the Secretary of Defense as well as Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

One of the comments Biden made was that Americans aren’t having trouble getting to the Kabul airport:

NEW: "We know of no circumstance where American citizens, carrying an American passport, are trying to get through to the airport" in Kabul, Pres. Biden tells @sramosABC. "But we will do whatever needs to be done to see to it they get to the airport." https://t.co/PCh0P9Jg9R pic.twitter.com/vxRekd69iA — ABC News (@ABC) August 20, 2021

The contradictions continue, as the U.S. Embassy in Kabul is advising people not to head straight to the airport, but there is some paperwork they can do in the meantime:

US Embassy in Kabul issues updated security alert: Americans should *not* come to Kabul airport unless instructed by US government to do so. But first, fill out the online forms. And don't even think about calling us. https://t.co/6yTiSE7Bc2 pic.twitter.com/S0T4Y0woe7 — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 21, 2021

BREAKING: U.S. embassy Kabul warns of "potential security threats" outside Kabul airport. "We are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time." — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 21, 2021

Amazing. President Biden announces on TV that there are no reports of US citizens in Afghanistan having trouble getting to the airport. So today the US embassy says it's too dangerous to try to get there… https://t.co/us6ezBpDo4 pic.twitter.com/Dn22wM0dDc — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 21, 2021

In other words…

“Don’t listen to what the president said.” – US Embassy in Kabul https://t.co/vtnBXmeMxb — RBe (@RBPundit) August 21, 2021

There seems to be a lot of that going around.

Doesn’t seem like a workable plan to me. God bless those stranded in Afghanistan. — TheREALMASONMAN (@TheREALMASONMAN) August 21, 2021

"Don't call us, we'll call you." Surreal. — Jamie Selway (@JSelway3) August 21, 2021

The Biden clown world just keeps getting worse. https://t.co/JYcb8vag8N — Dirty Weasel Media (@thedirtyweasel) August 21, 2021

Nancy Pelosi also reportedly said “everybody just needs to get to the airport.”

speaker nancy pelosi : “everything sounds like it’s in a good place, everyone just needs to get to the airport.” pic.twitter.com/hFZkbnoSOW — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) August 21, 2021

ALL IS WELL.