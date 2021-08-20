At President Biden’s fact-challenged press conference earlier today he made it sound as if American citizens and others in Afghanistan aren’t having much trouble getting to Karzai International Airport in Kabul:

First off, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin sounded a different tune when he spoke with members of Congress:

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said something similar during his briefing with reporters:

Want another contradiction? During Biden’s address he said there was no Al Qaeda presence in Afghanistan. Later, at the Pentagon presser, Kirby said there was and then was reminded what Biden said earlier. Spin ensued:

What an absolute crap show this has become.

