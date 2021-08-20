As we told you yesterday, the Taliban in Afghanistan now has an air force thanks to the Biden administration. But it’s not just U.S. aircraft that are now in the hands of the Taliban. Miranda Devine shared this graphic about how much has been left behind and is now in the hands of the Taliban:

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is just now getting around to thinking, “hey, maybe we should have destroyed some of that stuff.”

How many Dems in the Biden administration would love to confiscate weapons from law-abiding Americans? Meanwhile, they’ve helped heavily arm the Taliban.