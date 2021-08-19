Joe Biden’s presidential campaign theme was “Build Back Better,” and so far the people who seem to be benefitting from that aren’t even Americans, according to Reuters:

Way to go, Biden administration!

Biden should address this immediately by delivering more remarks slamming Republican governors for not forcing little kids to wear masks in schools.

Obligatory:

