Americans and others are slowly being evacuated from the Kabul airport, though the Pentagon says some of the flights are only half full because the Taliban are blocking access (even though President Biden insisted yesterday they’re “cooperating”).

Will Americans who are evacuated on U.S. military aircraft because of the Biden administration’s disastrous non-plan end up owing the government money? It looks like that’s a very real possibility:

State Dept's Overseas Security Advisory Council said Aug. 14: "Repatriation flights are not free, & passengers will be required to sign a promissory loan agreement & may not be eligible to renew their U.S. passports til the loan is repaid. Cost may be $2,000 or more per person." https://t.co/K9bb3xtoYE pic.twitter.com/2pPo3n64dJ — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 19, 2021

Democrats are trying to spend another $3 trillion and the government can’t find enough to evacuate Americans out of Afghanistan after the mess the Biden administration created?

Biden's State Department is charging American Citizens up to $2,000 to leave Afghanistan where Biden's State Department left them to begin with. https://t.co/i5afMdCnMG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 19, 2021

Biden WH has called a lid and there is no one to answer questions about this. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 19, 2021

Biden doesn’t take questions because he can’t risk being asked about things like this.

That is messed up. So you manage to make it there after living through an Escape from NY type of environment from across the country, to make it to that packed airport and then its still not free? — ark (@djark) August 19, 2021

This is evil. Free rent, free college, free vaccines, unemployment galore, free abortions, free food BUT Americans stuck in the hell hole Afghanistan MUST PAY — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@juliew38138) August 19, 2021

When I think I have heard it all, he needs to pay for long weekend in Delaware aboard AF1 to SLEEP — Jeff T (@Bajaguy105) August 19, 2021

Oh I'm grabbing popcorn for this hearing in September.

.@manofjustice007 In other words: American citizens are being forced to pay for their own evacuation. https://t.co/KvSHfE3ZWy — Aja Smith (@AjaforCongress) August 19, 2021

I mean… how is this administration not being arrested? https://t.co/cYew6cl53k — Storm_Chaser (@StmCh_) August 19, 2021

When you realize our government is NOT on OUR side, everything they do makes much more sense. This is sickening. https://t.co/KVEkjk6CIw — Rosie's Saigon 2: Electric Boogaloo (@DarnelSugarfoo) August 19, 2021

So it’s come to this…

The Biden administration wants to provide taxpayer funded lawyers for illegal immigrants but is charging American citizens for their own evacuation. https://t.co/ZT3WH0BhZL — Max (@_HMSP) August 19, 2021

We are truly in Bizarro World, and it’s just the beginning.