The scene outside the Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan is chaotic and dangerous, but yesterday President Biden said the Taliban were cooperating in allowing American citizens and others to gain entry in order to be flown out of the country:

And reporters are now citing the Pentagon to pass along some information that shows what Biden said isn’t exactly the reality:

This doesn’t sound like “cooperation”:

In other words, the Taliban are NOT cooperating — quite the opposite if anything.

But maybe Jen Psaki will put a more optimistic spin on it:

If anybody needs President Biden, apparently he’ll be in Wilmington, Delaware through the weekend:

