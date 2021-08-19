On Thursday people started to notice that the federal government had been making people boarding flights out of Kabul, Afghanistan sign promissory notes agreeing to pay back in the neighborhood of $2,000 for their flight out of the country:

That story must have been earning this administration even more negative press and criticism because State Department spokesman Ned Price clarified the matter soon after:

At least there won’t be anybody saying “cash or charge” as people fleeing Afghanistan due to this administration’s negligence and incompetence board planes to leave Afghanistan.

Right?

Tags: AfghanistanJoe BidenkabulNed PriceState Department