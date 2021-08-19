On Thursday people started to notice that the federal government had been making people boarding flights out of Kabul, Afghanistan sign promissory notes agreeing to pay back in the neighborhood of $2,000 for their flight out of the country:

Yikes, this detail from @alexbward in the National Security daily. Pay up 💰 to get out: https://t.co/eUVHXdMrLb pic.twitter.com/kjSNzp0g8u — Oriana Pawlyk (@Oriana0214) August 19, 2021

That story must have been earning this administration even more negative press and criticism because State Department spokesman Ned Price clarified the matter soon after:

UPDATE: @StateDeptSpox Price to me — “In these unique circumstances, we have no intention of seeking any reimbursement from those fleeing Afghanistan.” https://t.co/cqZXKPKpjX — Alex Ward (@alexbward) August 19, 2021

UPDATE: @StateDeptSpox confirms to me that State will now stop asking evacuees to sign promissory notes ahead of evacuation flights out of Afghanistan https://t.co/k1SYk6xzet — Alex Ward (@alexbward) August 20, 2021

At least there won’t be anybody saying “cash or charge” as people fleeing Afghanistan due to this administration’s negligence and incompetence board planes to leave Afghanistan.

So basically we get governance by shaming this admin — Dave Coleman (@dave_onion) August 20, 2021

How many times can they screw this up? What a clown show. https://t.co/ts6FMVYY9r — jen (@unmatchedsock) August 20, 2021

Hard to understand how this was ever a question. https://t.co/80ZDaownCe — Maya Chhabra (@mayachhabra) August 20, 2021

Right?