Earlier today Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman held a briefing that had Richard Grenell very troubled by what he heard.

Shortly after that, the Pentagon held their briefing, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin seemed incredibly caught off guard by a question, possibly because he didn’t want to provide the answer:

So is that a “yes”?

And meetings… several meetings!

What could possibly go wrong?

Milley urged people to get to the airport. About that:

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul (embassy personnel are now working from the airport) warned citizens that they can’t ensure safe passage to Karzai International.

***

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the US isn’t capable of going out and collecting large numbers of Americans

