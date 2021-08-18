The U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan has issued a warning to American citizens there that they can’t ensure safe passage to the airport and can’t guarantee that they’ll make it out of the country on a flight if they do arrive.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman made a statement and answered some questions today, and Richard Grenell was unimpressed to say the least:

Wendy Sherman has failed over and over. She is the worst negotiator for the U.S. Her voice is now shaking. She is reading a script. She gives Americans ZERO hope that the US government has a stable policy. @DeputySecState — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 18, 2021

Does anybody under the Biden administration instill the least bit of confidence in anybody? Certainly not if you’re among those stuck in Afghanistan.

Wendy Sherman has been out negotiated by the North Koreans and the Iranians. She has failed us again. @DeputySecState — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 18, 2021

Wendy Sherman should never have been confirmed for @DeputySecState. Only in Washington, DC do you get to fail up. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 18, 2021

Oh great….Wendy Sherman is reading a list of meetings that they’ve scheduled. She’s proud that the UN made a statement. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 18, 2021

Meetings? Alert the U.N. — they’ll be ready!

Wendy Sherman gives a totally empty threat that there will be “vigilance” and “consequences” for the Taliban while we watch pictures of the Taliban in charge of Afghan institutions. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 18, 2021

And it wasn’t just Sherman who didn’t impress Grenell. The media was spotted doing their thing:

The @ap reporter at the state department starts off his questions by gushing over his friend Wendy Sherman and her new title “I guess I can’t call you Wendy anymore?” Dear God journalism is dead. @jpaceDC — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 18, 2021

Sherman must have gotten this talking point from Jen Psaki:

Wendy Sherman is now saying that she wants the Taliban to behave like a member of the international community. #yikes — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 18, 2021

It looks like the Taliban has already made their decision:

#BREAKING Taliban violating promises on Afghans' access to airport, says US State Department No. 2 pic.twitter.com/d2w9e9HmB5 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 18, 2021

Sherman then took a stroll down memory lane:

Americans are trapped in Afghanistan and Wendy Sherman is recalling her personal trips to Kabul working with women. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 18, 2021

The Biden administration is in so far over their heads they can’t even see the surface.