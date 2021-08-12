Yesterday we told you about the CDC fixing a “mistake” with coronavirus numbers in Florida. The original false number was used by Biden, Democrats and many in the media to go after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

We take you now to Texas, where the Tribune has made this whopper of a correction:

Holy journalistic malpractice, Batman! Instead of 5,800 in one week in August, it was 783 in a six-week period?

Those are two incredibly different things.

Question for you all

Do you see these kinda mistakes going in the other direction. CDC did it with Florida earlier this week.

Now the Texas Tribune with Texas. I really am curious do you see these kinda of mistakes going the other way? https://t.co/Xpm4YOPjh7 — Joe Buck. (@JosephBuck321) August 12, 2021

Yes, “mistakes” would imply that once in a while the error doesn’t fall in the direction of the side that wants to spread as much panic as possible.

I love that in the correction they try to say they got the overall number correct even as they admit the 7 day number was completely wrong. https://t.co/2uyIRHUier — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 12, 2021

It's incredible how all these "mistakes" only go in one direction. https://t.co/EbHVtWGhyU — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) August 12, 2021

Narrative set.

Damage done.

This correction will be ignored. https://t.co/MWc3q4Zqxf — Hondo McClain (@HondoNelson) August 12, 2021

Case in point:

unconscionable: Over 5,800 children in Texas were newly hospitalized with COVID-19 in the seven-day period ending on Aug. 8, a 37% increase from a week prior. where is the pro-life movement ?? it's now a death cult https://t.co/PzbNk1t4LS via @TexasTribune — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 12, 2021

Of course Rubin will do the responsible thing and delete that tweet now that the story has been corrected. Wait, no she won’t.