Yesterday we told you about Florida officials and those in the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis who spoke up and said data put out by the CDC was wrong:

The CDC later acknowledged making what they say is a mistake:

CDC amends Florida's COVID-19 numbers after pushback from state officials https://t.co/VCFoIrkSvT pic.twitter.com/xGPI8GxDAX — New York Post (@nypost) August 11, 2021

From the NY Post:

After the CDC website showed record high numbers for Sunday, Aug. 8, the Florida Department of Health balked, accusing the agency of folding several days of new cases into one. The gap was significant, with the CDC initially claiming there were 28,317 new cases on Sunday, while the Florida DOH puts that number at 15,319. On Tuesday the CDC adjusted its number down to 19,584.

Before the numbers were adjusted down, the Biden administration and Democrats used the data to go after Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Amazingly coincidental timing has been spotted:

Fascinating that CDC would mistakenly inflate Florida’s COVID numbers at the same time as President Biden is trying to discredit Governor DeSantis’s handling of the pandemic. https://t.co/Tv9syr2XqN — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 11, 2021

After the CDC lied by combining multiple days to represent one.

I’d be generous and say that it was a mistake, but the lying about masks wasn’t a mistake, the refusal to acknowledge the mere possibility of lab leak wasn’t a mistake. https://t.co/aipGOeN6is — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 11, 2021

We’d be more inclined to believe things like that are “mistakes” if they’d go the other direction once in a while.

The mistakes only go one way… — Aldous (@Mycelium_Mind) August 11, 2021

This was obviously intentional. What else are they lying about? Besides almost everything… https://t.co/Spb9ewHvh2 — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) August 11, 2021

Did the CDC hire Rebekah Jones? https://t.co/BzybOfNf8M — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 11, 2021

