Yesterday we told you about Florida officials and those in the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis who spoke up and said data put out by the CDC was wrong:

The CDC reportedly published incorrect daily COVID-19 cases in Florida

The CDC later acknowledged making what they say is a mistake:

From the NY Post:

After the CDC website showed record high numbers for Sunday, Aug. 8, the Florida Department of Health balked, accusing the agency of folding several days of new cases into one.

The gap was significant, with the CDC initially claiming there were 28,317 new cases on Sunday, while the Florida DOH puts that number at 15,319.

On Tuesday the CDC adjusted its number down to 19,584.

Before the numbers were adjusted down, the Biden administration and Democrats used the data to go after Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Amazingly coincidental timing has been spotted:

Right?

We’d be more inclined to believe things like that are “mistakes” if they’d go the other direction once in a while.

You never know!

